NJ woman was impaired in crash that killed teen driver, cops say
MEDFORD LAKES — A Shamong woman was driving while impaired at the time that she veered into oncoming traffic late last spring, killing a Clearview Regional High School senior about to graduate.
A release from the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office on Thursday revealed vehicular homicide and assault by auto charges against Theresa McElvarr, 58, and said her case would be prepared for presentation to a grand jury, but did not specify what McElvarr's cause or level of impairment was at the time.
The crash on June 13 killed the other driver involved, Gianna Mastalski, 17, of Mullica Hill.
McElvarr and three of the four passengers in Mastalski's car, all of whom were also 17, were hospitalized for broken bones and other injuries, prosecutors said.
Authorities served McElvarr with a warrant Wednesday at her home, where they said she continues to convalesce from her injuries nearly five months later.
No update was provided on the conditions of the passengers in Mastalski's vehicle.
There also was no immediate word on a timeline for a possible grand jury indictment against McElvarr.
Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com
