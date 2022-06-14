High school senior killed in crash in Medford Lakes, NJ, reports say

MEDFORD LAKES — A teenager was being mourned after a deadly two-vehicle crash in the borough very early Monday.

One person was killed and others were injured in a collision just after midnight at Stokes Road and Pawnee Trail in Medford Lakes, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.

While authorities did not disclose the identities of those involved, family members confirmed the teen who died as Gianna Mastalski, of Mullica Hill in Harrison Township, as reported by 6ABC Action News and NBC Philadelphia.

The 17-year-old was a senior at Clearview Regional High School, according to the same reports. She was set to graduate with her class on Thursday.

Details of the crash remained under investigation and no charges had been filed as of Tuesday. Autopsy results were also pending.

The Medford Lakes Facebook page offered condolences to crash victims, friends and families affected, while urging public restraint as police continued to review the incident.

The page asked the public to give the family privacy "and refrain from posting any details or rumors regarding the accident during this difficult time."

