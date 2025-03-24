Weekend NJ wildfire, 4th major fire this year, fully contained

🔥The California Branch Wildfire broke out early Saturday afternoon

🔥Smoke from the wildfire was visible on weather radar

🔥It was the largest wildfire of the year so far

Firefighters got the upper hand on the largest wildfire of the season so far in New Jersey’s Wharton State Forest after winds that had helped fuel the wildfire subsided on Sunday.

The California Branch Wildfire started burning early Saturday afternoon around Raritan Avenue and Old Atsion Road in Waterford. It was spotted from the Blue Anchor fire tower. Whipped by winds out of the west gusting over 25 mph the fire spread quickly and was visible on weather radar blowing smoke to the east towards Long Beach Island.

The fire crossed the Mullica River and burned into Shamong Township on Saturday night.

After a cold front passed early Sunday winds decreased to 10 mph and switched direction out of the north-northwest. A quarter-inch of rain fell Sunday night and Monday morning, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

The fire was declared 100% contained Monday morning after burning 2,336 acres. A smoky smell from the fire could linger in areas of Ocean County.

ALSO READ: 2 brothers from NJ killed after car flies off Route 95 overpass

California Branch Wildfire in Waterford 3/23/25 California Branch Wildfire in Waterford 3/23/25 (NJ DEP) loading...

Active wildfire season

Both the Atsion and Goshen Pond campgrounds in Wharton State Forest were evacuated out of an abundance of caution but were reopened on Monday. The fire had threatened 18 structures.

The Forest Fire Service warned that it could be a busy wildfire season with around 400 wildfires already this year including four major fires.

Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette says that despite several heavy rains and snowfalls over the winter, New Jersey is still under a drought warning entering peak wildfire season. People must continue to be vigilant about their water use and the disposal of smoking materials that could easily spark a wildfire.

If the season continues to be busy and drought conditions continue LaTourette said that water restrictions could be put back in place later in the spring. The immediate forecast looks good in terms of much-needed precipitation.

"When all is said and done, over the next seven to 10 days, we could pick up a solid 1 to 2 inches of total rainfall across New Jersey. Great news and great drought improvements," Zarrow said.

Chris Coleman contributed to this report



California Branch Wildfire in Waterford 3/23/25 California Branch Wildfire in Waterford 3/23/25 (NJ DEP) loading...

Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2025 In the first quarter of 2025, roughly a dozen New Jersey employers announced over 3,000 layoffs, alone. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

NJ towns with largest share of taxes going to schools (2024) Property taxes are shared among county, school and municipal governments. Property taxes in these 22 municipalities had the highest share going to their school districts. The towns are listed from least to greatest in terms of school tax share. The 2024 data was released in 2025 by the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5