NJ wildfires surge — Act now or face restrictions!

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is ramping up for what has already been a busy wildfire season with nearly 400 wildfires already this year, including three major fires.

Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette says that despite several heavy rains and snowfalls over the winter, New Jersey is still under a drought warning entering peak wildfire season. People must continue to be vigilant about their water use and the disposal of smoking materials that could easily spark a wildfire.

"We have been experiencing dry conditions for several months now, and sometimes I get a bit concerned that when we have a deluge rain the way we did last week that folks may suffer so misinpressions about the extent of wildfire risk or water supply drought risk that we have," LaTourette said during a media briefing on Thursday.

The most recent major wildfire was the Scotland Run fire in Franklin Township (Gloucester County) that burned 191 acres. It was contained on Thursday morning.

NOAA Drought Monitor map of NJ issued 3/13/25 NOAA Drought Monitor map of NJ issued 3/13/25 (NOAA) loading...

Public Awareness: Think about your actions

The NOAA's latest U.S. Drought Monitor for New Jersey shows northern and central New Jersey in a moderate drought, much of the state south of Route 195 in a severe drought with Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties in extreme drought.

The dry conditions and increase in wildfires has limited the DEP's ability to conduct its late winter prescribed burns. Usually 20,000-25,000 acres are part of the program but so far approximately 1,700 acres have burned so far this year.

"Because we've been busy responding to wildfires and because of the conditions that have been previously mentioned, we've had to be really selective and careful about where we strategically plan these prescribed burns," Administrator of Forests & Natural Lands Greg McLaughlin said.

In light of the current conditions, the DEP has launched two public awareness programs. One is called NJ Wildfire SMART, which represents the five core pillars of wildfire prevention: Safety, Mitigation, Awareness, Response, Training). The other is the Every Drop Counts campaign to bring awareness to the importance of thinking about your water use.

"Very simply, if you don't need to use water, don't use it. When you do use it, use it efficiently and consider when you're thinking about spring projects that involves watering," said John Cecil, DEP’s Assistant Commissioner for State Parks, Forests & Historic Sites.

Bill Donnelly, State Fire warden and Chief of the Forest Fire Service, said that there are things that people can do prevent wildfires from sparking up as they get involved with more warm weather activities. Don’t discard cigarettes, matches or smoking materials on the ground.

Use indoor wood stoves and fireplaces carefully – both can emit embers that spark fires. Fully douse ashes with water before disposal.

When towing a trailer, ensure chains are not dragged on the road, which can create sparks that fly into nearby vegetation, igniting a wildfire.

Be mindful of where you park or drive your vehicle. Hot exhaust systems can ignite dry vegetation if parked or driven over.

Be careful when cutting grass or using yard tools. Power tools like lawnmowers and chainsaws can throw off sparks that ignite dry grass or leaves.

Keep matches and lighters away from children and teach youth about fire safety.

Contact your nearest Forest Fire Service office about how to obtain a Campfire Permit.

Scotland Run wildfire in Gloucester County 3/12/25 Scotland Run wildfire in Gloucester County 3/12/25 (New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection) loading...

A return to restrictions?

Latourette warned that tf conditions do not improve the next step could be the declaration of a drought emergency, which carries mandatory restrictions. The last statewide drought emergency was declared in March 2002 and lifted in January 2003.

"I think the point here is that that we don't want to end up there and what we do this spring will determine whether we end up there by summer," LaTourette said.

Gov.Phil Murphy's proposed budget includes a $1 million increase in the Forest Fire Service budget to help with the added expense the increase in wildfires has brought. That's in addition to $3 million the FFS received in 2024.

