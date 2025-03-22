2 brothers from NJ killed after car flies off Route 95 overpass in Philly
🚨 Philadelphia police say the Mazda carrying the brothers was speeding
🚨 All four people in the car were brothers, two died
🚨 A puppy was also reported to have died in the crash
PHILADELPHIA — Two brothers from New Jersey were killed Friday night when a car went off a Route 95 overpass and crashed on the street below.
Philadelphia police told reporters Friday night that a speeding Mazda carrying four people, all brothers, went off the northbound lanes and landed on Castor Avenue in the Port Richmond section.
One person was ejected and pronounced dead. Another died at a hospital.
The identities of the brothers were not disclosed.
Witnesses told Fox Philadelphia's Steve Keely the brothers' Mazda was racing a Dodge Challenger.
Pennsylvania State Police told 6 ABC Action News a puppy in the car was ejected and died. The agency is leading the investigation as the crash originated on Route 95.
