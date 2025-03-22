2 brothers from NJ killed after car flies off Route 95 overpass in Philly

🚨 Philadelphia police say the Mazda carrying the brothers was speeding

🚨 All four people in the car were brothers, two died

🚨 A puppy was also reported to have died in the crash

PHILADELPHIA — Two brothers from New Jersey were killed Friday night when a car went off a Route 95 overpass and crashed on the street below.

Philadelphia police told reporters Friday night that a speeding Mazda carrying four people, all brothers, went off the northbound lanes and landed on Castor Avenue in the Port Richmond section.

One person was ejected and pronounced dead. Another died at a hospital.

The identities of the brothers were not disclosed.

Witnesses told Fox Philadelphia's Steve Keely the brothers' Mazda was racing a Dodge Challenger.

Pennsylvania State Police told 6 ABC Action News a puppy in the car was ejected and died. The agency is leading the investigation as the crash originated on Route 95.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2025 In the first quarter of 2025, roughly a dozen New Jersey employers announced over 3,000 layoffs, alone. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Popular NJ state park campgrounds that are open, closed in 2025 A look at all of New Jersey's state park campsites you can make reservations at in 2025. Campsites affected by ongoing maintenance are also highlighted, including those where reservations are affected.

This list will be updated so please check back often as new information becomes available. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant