Traffic nightmare: Route 95 in Philadelphia closed after truck hits overpass

☑️ The Conrail rail overpass was struck around 1:30 p.m.

☑️ Traffic will be detoured at Exit 26 from Route 95 for several days

☑️ Service on NJ Transit's Atlantic City Line could be impacted

PHILADELPHIA — A section of Route 95 northbound will close starting Monday night for several days after a Conrail overpass was struck by an oversized vehicle.

The overpass was struck around 1:30 p.m. reducing the roadway to one lane and creating long traffic delays while Conrail conducted an inspection and created an emergency repair plan.

All lanes were closed after 9 p.m. Monday.

Possible NJ Transit impact

The detour on Route 95 northbound will be:

All northbound traffic must get off at Exit 26 (Betsy Ross Bridge/Aramingo Avenue)

Traffic will be directed to right on Aramingo Avenue and right onto Adams Avenue to access the ramp to Route 95 north

The ramp from Castor Avenue to northbound Route 95 will also be closed. Traffic will be detoured to Aramingo Avenue.

PennDOT advises that there will be significant delays and backups while Conrail repairs its bridge.

The tracks are also used by NJ Transit's Atlantic City Line. Two trains were canceled Monday afternoon as the overpass was inspected. As of Monday night, the long-term impact on the line was unknown.

"As soon as there is an update we will communicate that to customers immediately on all of our communication channels," NJ Transit told PALivingNews.com in a statement.

