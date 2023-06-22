Powerful Pocono Speedway track drier helps dry I-95 pavement

🔴 The temporary Interstate 95 needs 12 hours of dry conditions to reopen

🔴 The drier from Pocono Park is on standby to help

🔴 It's not clear if the road will open on Saturday or Sunday

Pocono Raceway is lending a dryer to make sure Interstate 95 reopens on schedule during the weekend.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said Tuesday he was confident traffic would be flowing over Cottman Avenue in both directions sometime during the upcoming weekend after the pavement and striping had 12 hours to dry completely.

Pavement has been put over the backfill material and a jersey barrier installed between the north and south lanes.

Despite the cloudy, showery and cool weather, the paving is on track, according to PennDOT spokesman Brad E. Rudolph.

"Pocono Raceway is helping out by providing a large jet dyer which will help crews dry the paint faster following line striping," Rudolph told New Jersey 101.5.

The pickup pulling the dryer got an escort from Pennsylvania State Police to the site Thursday morning.

A Pocono Speedway pick-up truck pulls their jet dryer A Pocono Speedway pick-up truck pulls their jet dryer (Pocono Speedway) loading...

The helicopter turbine is part of the team that quickly dries the speedway's track after rainfall.

It is similar to a helicopter aimed at the ground at an angle pulled by the pickup to both push down any water on the surface and keep heat in the pavement, according to Road & Track.

The dryer is being lent to the project at no charge, according to track president Ben May.

It's a “very, very, very small contribution to the spectacular work that’s being done by a lot of people," May said.

Rudolph said a ceremonial "first drive" or some other ceremony to mark the highway's reopening is still being ironed out.

(Includes material copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: Famous actors from New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of famous actors born in New Jersey from IMDb.

NJ county fairs are back! Check out the 2023 summer schedule A current list of county fairs happening across the Garden State for 2023. From rides, food, animals, and hot air balloons, each county fair has something unique to offer.

(Fairs are listed in geographical order from South NJ to North NJ)