ELIZABETH — The woman behind the wheel of a Jeep that crashed through the front of Planet Fitness on Tuesday will not be charged with a crime.
City spokeswoman Ruby Contreras told New Jersey 101.5 that the 69-year-old woman is cooperating with the investigation but did not disclose what may have caused the red Jeep to go through the front windows of the facility on Newark and Pennsylvania avenues.
The name of the victim, a 72-year-old man, is not being disclosed at the request of his family.
Gym still closed
All four who were injured in the crash, including a 59-year-old man who was injured while using a treadmill, are no longer hospitalized, according to Cotreras.
The gym remained closed as of Thursday morning.
