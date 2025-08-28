What led to &#8216;Nip/Tuck&#8217; actor Dylan Walsh&#8217;s crash in Rumson

What led to ‘Nip/Tuck’ actor Dylan Walsh’s crash in Rumson

Dylan Walsh and his family in 2014 (Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for FELD Entertainment)

🚨An SUV driven by actor Dylan Walsh hit two utility poles in Rumson on Aug. 17

🚨His wife and two children were in the vehicle

🚨Open containers of alcohol were found in the SUV

RUMSON — Court documents show Actor Dylan Walsh had open containers of alcohol in his car when he crashed in this wealthy Jersey Shore community on Aug. 17.

The 61-year-old actor best known for his starring roll on the series "Nip/Tuck" was driving on East River Road with four relatives, including two children and his wife, according to the complaint in the case obtained by NJ.com and other news publications.

The crash also took out two utility poles, which needed to be replaced by JCP&L.

On his way home from the bar

According to police, Walsh said he was on his way home from the Mule Bar Tavern, a bar and restaurant near Sandy Hook. Officers said he looked "red" and was "confused" about what had happened before the crash.

Officers responding to the crash found open and empty cans of White Claw alcoholic seltzers in the back seat. They also heard Walsh's wife Leslie Bourque-Walsh yell “get the bag out of the backseat” multiple times after the accident.

Walsh told People he was traveling with his family at the time and has since returned to his home.

“The family is deeply grateful for the swift response of the Rumson Police, Fire Department, and EMS, as well as the staff at Riverview Medical Center for their care," Walsh said in a statement. “They would also like to extend a special thank-you to the management and staff of The River Point Inn for their support in the immediate aftermath."

ALSO READ: Bicyclist, 70, seriously injured in shocking Belmar road rage punch

Dylan Walsh (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
loading...

 Medical condition led to crash?

TMZ reported that Walsh suffered a stroke in the moments before the crash, according to his representatives. His blood alcohol level did not reach the legal limit when taken at a hospital, according to the reps, and he was red from spending time at the beach.

Walsh's wife also talked about the crash on her Facebook page.

"Last night our family was in a pretty bad car accident. We are all ok and that is all I will share now, except please wear seatbelts and have air bags in your vehicles. We are also thankful for the 1st responders and all who helped us," Bourque-Walsh wrote.

Walsh was cited for open container of alcohol in a moving vehicle, expired registration, reckless driving, failure to keep right, unsafe lane change/failure to maintain lane, and driving on a sidewalk. He has a court date of Sept. 10.

Walsh is also known for his role as Lois Lane's father Sam on the CW's "Superman & Lois"  and New York City Mayor Peter Chase on the CBS program "Blue Bloods."

