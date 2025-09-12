The first line in “The Addams Family” theme song is “They're creepy and they're kooky.”

If you think of the guided supernatural tours of Asbury Park as creepy and Lucy the Elephant in Margate as kooky, then you get the idea of what World Atlas was going for it came up with “9 Of The Most Eccentric Towns In New Jersey.”

It’s the stuff both road trippers and Weird NJ could get behind. To be honest, it must have been hard choosing only nine. That’s because New Jersey has plenty of quirkiness to go around.

Here are the nine most eccentric towns in New Jersey and what World Atlas said about them.

Mount Holly

“Nightmare Arts Gallery is a top choice for horror fans and macabre enthusiasts. Browse the otherworldly collection of creative works and join the team for a chilling seance. From there, continue your spooky adventure by visiting the stone altar at the old Mt. Holly Cemetery. The concrete slab is engraved with the words "Holy, Holy, Holy" and is said to imprison the New Jersey Devil, along with the woman who allegedly managed to capture it.”

Lambertville

“Located on the banks of the Delaware River, Lambertville is a quirky town known as the Antiques Capital of New Jersey.”

A cool thing about Lambertville is that they go all out for Halloween in decorations.

Asbury Park

“Asbury Park is all about the strange and mysterious. Situated right in the historic downtown, dive into a darker world at the Paranormal Tower, housing the Paranormal Museum and Paranormal Books & Curiosities. The guided tour explores haunted dolls, Ouija boards, and other creepy artifacts.”

I actually sat in on a paranormal investigation at the Paranormal Museum on Cookman Avenue. Afterwards, I spent the night inside this allegedly haunted place alone. I heard footsteps I still cannot explain.

Margate

“Margate City is a quirky town boasting an enchanting main feature. Say hello to Lucy the Elephant, a giant wooden elephant watching over Josephine Harron Park. Visitors can climb the stairs inside Lucy’s leg for a peek at Lucy’s history.”

West Milford

“West Milford earned a spot on New Jersey’s map as the owner of the notorious, deadly stretch of road known as Clinton Road. The most widely told story about this eerie path is of a boy’s spirit, who is said to appear at the bridge near Dead Man's Curve after throwing a coin into the water.”

Millville

“Millville is an artsy New Jersey town that thrives on gathering creative minds together. The town is renowned for its murals, with the majority located on High Street.”

Frenchtown

Frenchtown

“Frenchtown is a misplaced New Jersey town in the best way possible. The fairytale town looks as if it's been plucked out of England and placed in the United States. Spend an afternoon basking in Hallmark movie vibes amidst the picture-perfect ambiance.”

Cranbury

“With its major ties to the Revolutionary War, it comes as no surprise that Cranbury is rich in historical sites. Pay respects to fallen soldiers at the Brainerd Cemetery, right behind the Presbyterian Church. Walk among the tombstones, where around 80 Revolutionary War troops are buried. The grounds exude an uncanny, but enticing aura.”

Cape May

“As the oldest seaside resort in the country, Cape is a treasure trove of ghostly encounters. The town looks straight out of a fairytale with Victorian buildings galore lining the streets and a pristine coastline that goes on for miles….

Stay awhile in Cape May…at the historic and haunted Hotel Macomber. Wake up to the sparkling waters of the ocean and relish in the hotel's convenient location. Perhaps a shadowy figure or strange noises may pay a visit during the night.”