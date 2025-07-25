One of the most exciting events of the year takes place this September in West Milford it is the NJ Airshow.

The skies will be bursting with exciting acts and performances

The NJ Air Show has a jammed-packed schedule that will make your trip to the show worthwhile and fun.

Scheduled to perform at the big air show

Ghost Writer will kick off the show with a pyrotechnic performance that will be like a well-lit “ballet in the sky.” A perfect way to kick off the celebration.

Aerobatic performances with Scott Francis, Jason Flood, Stephen Covington, and Kevin Russo will all display their aerial moves in the sky with their individual planes that will loop, dive, and send chills. These are some of the best aerialists in the world.

Third Strike Wing Walking is one of the few wing walkers in North America. They will amaze you with their high wing walking experience high atop a vintage biplane in the air. True excitement and a must-see.

In addition, you can catch the Jersey Jerks' high-flying formation flyers and their exciting maneuvers above you. Truly something to see at the air show. There are also other pyrotechnics shows, a laser show, and more.

This is a wonderful time to take the family and spend it at the New Jersey Air Show. Your day will be filled with fun and awe-inspiring entertainment.

NJ Airshow details

The airshow will run Saturday, Sept. 20, and Sunday, Sept. 21 in West Milford. Gates open both days at 1 p.m. There are many ticket packages available, including family packs, VIP passes, and more.

For more information, log on to https://njairshow.com/