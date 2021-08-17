Don’t miss out on this unique NJ summer oasis

New Jersey has plenty of "swim clubs," some of which have long waiting lists and high yearly price tags. So, if you find a place where you can cool off in a pool, in a really cool atmosphere, you go.

For years people have been telling me that you can go and pay by the day to swim at the Flying W Airport. It straddles Medford and Lumberton in Burlington County. This may be one of the last summers you can enjoy this place. More on that in another post.

There's a pool shaped like an airplane, a playground, plenty of covered areas with tables, a snack bar with hot food, a regular bar with a deck and plenty of seating AND you can watch planes take off while you're enjoying the day.

Inside look at NJ oasis: The Flying W This is one of the most unique summer day trip destinations in the state.



It's uncertain how long this place will be here due to development and New Jersey State rules and regulations regarding development and affordable housing. So if you can get there before the summer ends, I would highly recommend it!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.