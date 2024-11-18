WILDWOOD — Riders of an iconic wooden coaster are getting a big upgrade.

Morey's Piers is promising a "smoother, faster" rider experience come spring, on a coaster that's been delivering thrills for nearly three decades.

The Great White, located on Adventure Pier, is getting two new trains, according to an announcement made by Morey's on Monday morning.

According to a social media video, the "Millennium Flyer" trains appear to be named Mary Lee, in honor of a great white shark that would swim along the Jersey Shore each spring. She was last detected by OCEARCH in 2017.

The video shows a blue train traversing the track that typically sends riders down a 105-foot drop at speeds faster than 50 mph.

The news received a mixed response from social media followers, as Morey's had been teasing the announcement since early Sunday.

"These trains look awesome! Hoping to come back at some point and try them out!," one Facebook user wrote.

"One less trip to plan for next year," said another.

A number of coaster aficionados have been wanting the coaster to get a new track. Segments of the track have been replaced over time.

The Great White opened in 1996.

Operating hours for Morey's Piers are not yet available for 2025.

