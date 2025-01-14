Lobster pizza? I’m from New Jersey and this place proved it works!

On Monday night, I met with a group in Rumson at a great place called Val's Tavern.

I had been there before for an event but didn't get the chance to eat. This time was different. As the meeting wrapped up, John the manager brought me the house specialty, Lobster Pizza.

Photo via Google Maps Photo via Google Maps loading...

First of all, it's important to note that I love bar pizza. Thinner crust, melty cheese and a salty and savory flavor that make pizza one of my favorite meals. My friend Jon has been telling me about the lobster pie from Val's for a couple years now.

Monday night was the night.

And yes, it works. For the win, the lobster knuckle and claw meat on top of perfect mozzarella cheese with a light sauce and a crunchy crust made for one of the best bar pizzas I've had.

Photo via Bill Spadea and Canva Photo via Bill Spadea and Canva loading...

Manager John, owner James and his sons are eager to meet customers and deliver a fantastic experience in the spacious and inviting bar, restaurant seating area and event space upstairs. Plenty of parking and reasonable pricing make Val's Tavern a go-to for Monmouth County residents and visitors.

Rumson is one of the nicest towns in New Jersey, and now I know they have one of the best pizza restaurants in the northeast.

Best New Jersey Diners For Breakfast and Lunch Thank you to our New Jersey listeners for these recommendations. Gallery Credit: Bill Spadea

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈