I grew up in Rahway. Our house was old. We didn’t even own it. My father worked as a letter carrier and my mom worked at the Quinn & Boden book manufacturing plant. We had no air conditioning, not even a window unit. We didn’t have a color tv until years after all my friends did.

My point is, the thought of living in a place like Alpine or Princeton was not only remote, that thought was nonexistent. I didn’t even know those kinds of towns existed.

But not only does New Jersey have plenty of well-to-do towns, we have eight of the wealthiest in America.

Read More: What to know before buying a home at the Jersey Shore

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According to Census data published on nj.com, the top 102 wealthiest towns in the United States have an average median income of at least $250,000 annually. The list is based on 2024 figures.

Do you live in one of the wealthiest ZIP codes in the state of New Jersey? We’re about to find out. By the way, the median household income in our state is $104,294, which is among the highest in the country. That tells you a lot about how expensive it is to live here when you could have that high level of income and so many people are still struggling.

So New Jersey is a classic tale of the haves and the have-nots. For as many people who struggle here, on this list of the nation’s wealthiest towns, New Jersey ranks fifth place for most wealthy ZIP codes.

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Here are New Jersey’s eight wealthiest towns. (Full list)

Essex Fells

Fair Haven

Glen Ridge

Ho-Ho-Kus

Mantoloking

Mountain Lakes

Rumson

Upper Saddle River

Do you live in one? Yeah, me either.