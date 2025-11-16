I was saddened to hear that an extremely popular restaurant in Rumson was closing its doors after a long 27 years sitting along the pristine banks of the Navesink River.

The Salt Creek Grille is a place that has a spectacular happy hour featuring half-priced wines, reduced-price drinks, and dinner specials depending on what day of the week you are lucky enough to enjoy.

For 27 years, the Salt Creek Grille cranked out good mesquite-fired dishes, good service, and had great bartenders. I enjoyed the restaurant. I was friends with their former managing partner, Steve Bidgood, who had tremendous energy and a great personality.

I hosted many of his wine-and-cheese charity functions and auctions in the party room that openedt to the beautiful views of the Navesink River.

It was a place to relax and hang out with family and friends.

Why is Salt Creek closing?

The official notice from the managing partners at Salt Creek Grille says that their lease has ended. The last day of operations will be Dec. 31, 2025.

Salt Creek Grille Rumson is the third of four Salt Creek Grilles to close. Princeton closed its doors in October of 2025, citing COVID as a strong reason for the closing. Princeton Salt Creek was surrounded by office buildings and with a sizable percentage of the nation’s workforce now working from home, gone were the client luncheons, executive happy hours and grabbing dinner after work. I understand how that could be the demise of the Princeton location.

The Salt Creek Grille in Rumson did well during the week, and maybe the same holds true for the “work at home” realization that once people are home, it is tough for them to make the effort to go out and eat dinner and relax. Weekends were busy but you need the week to sustain a successful restaurant that occupies a large space on the river in one of New Jersey’s most prestigious ZIP codes. Rent, utilities, and insurance are at a premium. It is very tough to pay that premium if you are not getting the necessary foot traffic into your restaurant.

The Salt Creek Grille opened its first location in 1996 in Valencia, California. The partners then opened Dana Point, California, followed by Rumson then Princeton. All but the Valencia location remains under the Salt Creek Grille umbrella.

What is next for that location?

Nancy Mulheren, a longtime resident of Rumson, owns the property where the Salt Creek Grille resides. She also owns the surrounding post office and Crazees ice cream store.

She is a philanthropist who has helped so many through her generosity. What I enjoy about Nancy is that she is a preservationist in trying to keep Rumson a community that serves the people while keeping the beauty of Rumson aesthetically consistent.

No word on what will go into the space of the Salt Creek Grille, but it will be a pleasing, enjoyable restaurant for all of us to enjoy. You cannot beat that view.

Thank you to the staff at Salt Creek Grille; I had many enjoyable times there with both family and friends. I wish you well.

