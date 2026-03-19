Most of us were not so sure where our careers and lives were going to go at the young age of 22.

For me, I graduated from Boston University and then enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and shipped off to Parris Island.

That was my 'figure it out' time.

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A 22-year-old chef making his mark in New Jersey

Jodi and I joined friends last night, Tim, Terri, John and Mona met us at Giovanni's Italian Steakhouse in South Bound Brook.

The Chef/Owner is Chef Gio, who is just 22 years old.

Let me tell you, this guy is doing what he should be doing. Smiling, happy, smart and in command of his kitchen.

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Giovanni’s Italian Steakhouse delivers a standout dining experience

The food was delicious, came out on time, hot and spaced out so we could enjoy each course without a rush.

Jodi and I shared the perfectly cooked with melty fat, bone-in ribeye. That was after we had a shared appetizer, the hot antipasto board.

The pasta is homemade and delicious.

We tried our friends' meals, the pasta with sirloin tips and mushrooms may be my order next time. See you there.

Make sure you stop in and say hi to Chef Gio, his mom Dolly, and dad Joe, who runs Joe's Meat Market next door.

Yum! 10 of the Best NJ Food Trucks Serving Sweets, Cakes & Snacks Nowadays, when you attend a festival or an event in New Jersey, you can bet dollars to donuts there will be food trucks on hand. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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