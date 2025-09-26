Gunshot rips through Rumson home; Red Bank man arrested with rifle
🔴 A bullet pierced a Rumson home's window in broad daylight
🔴 Police found a Red Bank man nearby with a rifle and ammo
🔴 The suspect is facing multiple gun-related charges in NJ
RUMSON — A Red Bank man has been charged with firing a gunshot through the window of a home in Rumson on Monday afternoon.
ALSO READ: Gunfire erupts at a NJ motel; officer shot
Bullet crashes through window of quiet Rumson neighborhood
Police were called to a home on Meadowbrook Avenue just before 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 22 for a reported bullet that went through a window. Remnants of one projectile were later found inside.
Rifle, high-capacity magazine recovered from suspect
A man identified as Terry Haupt, 42, was found nearby with a rifle and a large capacity ammunition magazine, Santiago said. It’s not clear why the shot was fired. But an investigation determined that Haupt was not licensed to carry a firearm, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said.
Charges filed in Monmouth County gun investigation
Haupt was taken into custody and charged with one count of second-degree certain persons not to possess a weapon, one count of third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon (rifle), and one count of fourth-degree possession of a large capacity ammunition magazine.
The investigation is ongoing.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
15 common sense flood preparation tips
Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow