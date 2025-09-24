🚨Three police officers and a woman shot at in an Irvington motel parking lot

🚨Preschool placed on lockdown during an investigation

🚨It's not known what led to shots being fired

IRVINGTON — Three police officers and a woman were struck during a shootout at a hotel early Wednesday afternoon.

Irvington police were called to the Gallery Holiday Motel on Ball Street in Irvington around noon about a man with a gun, according to Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II. CBS New York reports that three officers were fired at as they arrived with one of the officers in the back. A woman was also struck.

The extent of their injuries was not known. All were taken to University Hospital in Newark.

Nearby preschool placed on lockdown

Stevens did not disclose if anyone had been charged or what had prompted the gunfire.

RLS Metro Breaking News reported the Augusta Pre School Academy was put on shelter-in-place status during the incident and a report of a second suspect. Superintendent April Vauss told parents in a message that students and staff were not in any danger.

