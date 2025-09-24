🚨Police find two Old Bridge residents dead in suspected murder/suicide

OLD BRIDGE — Police are investigating an apparent homicide-suicide discovered Tuesday morning.

Township police officers went to a home at the Old Bridge Rotary Senior Housing on Ticetown Road and found two people dead from what appears to be stab wounds.

Jamie A. Nowakowska, 63, and Nancy Misura, 54, were pronounced dead at the scene. The relationship between Nowakowska and Misura was not disclosed but officials said both lived in the same apartment.

The case is being investigated as a homicide-suicide pending results of an autopsy, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

