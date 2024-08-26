Don’t wait until Oktoberfest, visit these NJ German restaurants now

Brats, pretzel, schnitzel, beer. I love German food. How about you?

We got talking about a few restaurants around the Garden State last week that have various versions of some German specialties.

It started with my trip to Gladstone Tavern, although it was burger night, I was tempted to order the chicken schnitzel. Flattened, fried crispy schnitzel is a real delicacy.

Of course, that visit got us talking about German restaurants around the state.

We narrowed it down to the top five from listener comments and app chat messages.

Enjoy!

Feel free to add to the list if your favorite spot is missing. Just send us a note through the NJ 101.5 app.

Blue Danube Restaurant in Trenton

Sebastian's Schnitzelhaus in Wrightstown

Deutscher Club of Clark in Clark

Black Forest Inn in Stanhope

Best of the Wurst German Kitchen in Riverside

