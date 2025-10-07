🚨Rabbi Avraham Wein of Teaneck was assaulted outside his Bergenfield home

BERGENFIELD — An attack on a rabbi near his home on Sunday was not a hate crime, police said.

Rabbi Avraham Wein of Congregation Keter Torah in Teaneck was attacked outside his home on Sussex Road in Bergenfield, according to Bergenfield Police Chief Mustafa Rabboh.

A resident came to the rabbi’s aide during the assault and both suffered minor injuries. Wein and his assailant did not speak to each other during the attack, according to Rabboh.

"This incident was not motivated by bias or hate. Our investigation included reviewing surveillance footage, interviewing witnesses and analyzing all evidence," Rabboh said. during a media briefing on Monday. "We can confirm that the incident did not meet the criteria for a bias or hate crime under state law but was rather a random act."

Rabboh said he spoke to Wein and the neighbor. Both told him their injuries were minor and they are recovering.

Jeffrey Zicchinella, 40, of Ridgefield Park, was charged with two counts of simple assault. He made his first court appearance on Monday and has a detention hearing scheduled for Oct. 29.

Local leaders react to violence in Bergen County

The attack occurred on the eve of the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, which started Monday night. It also happened just before Tuesday's second anniversary of the surprise attack on Israel by Hamas that left 1,195 dead and sparked a continuing deadly military offensive by Israel.

Mayor Arvin Amatorio said he received calls from several mayors concerned about what had happened, including one from Israel.

"Whether it’s bias-related or not, we must raise the alarm. Violence is unacceptable here in Bergenfield, anywhere in New Jersey, and across our country," Amatorio said.

