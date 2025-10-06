🚨 A 17-year-old was arrested in Vineland and charged with murder

🚨 Police say the teen knew victim Christina Asselta

🚨 Friends and co-workers remembered Asselta as a loyal friend and colleague

VINELAND — A South Jersey teen became the second 17-year-old to be charged with first-degree murder in a week.

Police say a Cumberland County teen killed Christina Asselta, 38, who was found dead with multiple stab wounds at home on Union Road in Vineland on Friday morning.

The teen was arrested within several hours and charged with murder, unlawful possession of a knife and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. Police did not disclose the nature of their relationship.

Investigators believe it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

Friends mourn Vineland victim remembered as loyal friend

Friends on Facebook remembered Asselta as a friend and co-worker at Larry's II restaurant in Vineland.

"You were my oldest friend, my very best friend. My sister, part of my family… part of me. I will carry you with me always," another friend wrote on Facebook.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

Underage suspects in murder cases

Elsewhere in New Jersey, a 17-year-old male was charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas, who were run down by a Jeep in Cranford on Sept. 29.

