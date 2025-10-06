🚨Teaneck Rabbi Avraham Wein was assaulted outside his home

🚨The assault happened three days before the Jewish holiday of Sukkot

🚨Bergen County leaders condemned the attack, calling it hateful

BERGENFIELD — A Teaneck rabbi was assaulted outside his Bergenfield home early Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Jeffrey Zicchinella, 40, was driving on Sussex Road when he passed the rabbi, got out of his vehicle and began fighting with him, according to Bergenfield Police Chief Mustafa Rabboh. A resident came to the rabbi’s aide during the assault and suffered minor injuries along with the rabbi.

The Ridgefield Park suspect was arrested and charged with two counts of simple assault. Zicchinella is being held at the Bergen County Jail.

Rabboh said the incident remains under investigation to determine whether this will be charged as a hate crime. Investigators so far believe this to be an isolated incident.

Leaders condemn attack on Rabbi Avraham Wein

Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco identified the rabbi as Avraham Wein of Congregation Keter Torah. He said a "horrific assault" like this one has no place anywhere.

"Let me be clear — antisemitism is hateful, it’s dangerous, and it’s absolutely unacceptable. An attack on one member of our Jewish community is an attack on all of us. Bergen County stands firmly with our Jewish neighbors, our faith leaders, and every resident who simply wants to live and worship in peace," Tedesco said on his Facebook page.

U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, pointed out the attack came several days ahead of Sukkot, a holiday celebrating the harvest.

"This is a vile, hateful act," Gottheimer said. "Every North Jersey family deserves to worship freely and safely. Antisemitism has no place here."

Independent Online News was first to report that Zicchinella was charged less than an hour earlier with harassment in Ridgefield Park. He has a long list of charges that includes burglary, criminal trespassing, making terroristic threats and drug possession, according to state court records.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom