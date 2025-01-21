NJ man convicted of luring, kidnapping 11-year-old girl off street
A 30-year-old Asbury Park man has been convicted of kidnapping an 11-year-old girl off the street.
Raquan Folk was found guilty by a jury of first-degree kidnapping, second-degree luring of a child and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, after an eight-day trial in Monmouth County.
On May 30, 2023, before 5:30 p.m., the victim was walking on Ridge Avenue in Asbury Park when a man later identified as Folk pulled up to her in a vehicle and convinced her to get inside, according to investigators with the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Bureau and Asbury Park Police.
Folk then drove the girl to neighboring Neptune Township, where he parked and told the victim to take her clothes off, prosecutors said.
Instead, the girl asked to use a bathroom and took the chance to run from the car, flagging down a passerby, who took her to the Neptune Township Police Department.
Days later, Folk was arrested and has remained at Monmouth County Jail.
Folk will face up to 30 years in prison on the kidnapping charge, alone, at his sentencing, which was set for March 13.
