11-year-old Asbury Park, NJ girl escapes from kidnapper

🔴 The girl got into a car in Asbury Park

🔴 Her alleged kidnapper told her to remove her clothes

🔴 She asked to use the bathroom and was dropped off at a gas station

ASBURY PARK — An 11-year-old girl escaped her kidnapper by asking to use the bathroom.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said the girl was walking along Ridge Avenue on May 30 when Raquan M. Folk, 29, of Asbury Park, pulled up and convinced her to get into his white Kia.

Folk drove to neighboring Neptune Township where he stopped the car and told the girl to remove her pants.

The girl told Folk she had to use the bathroom and drove her to a gas station. She got out and got the attention of a passerby who called the police, according to Santiago.

Folk was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree luring a child, and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child via sexual conduct. He is being held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution.

The prosecutor did not disclose if Folk knew the girl.

Santiago asked anyone with information about this incident to call 800-533-7443.

Suspect in luring at Wawa in Maurice River 5/28/23 Suspect in luring at Wawa in Maurice River 5/28/23 (NJ State Police) loading...

A 7-year-old thwarts his own kidnapping

A 7-year-old boy was nearly abducted in a Wawa in Maurice River on May 28 when he was approached by a man who offered him candy while in the restroom to entice him to leave with him, according to State Police.

The boy resisted, broke free from the man’s grip on his arm, and ran to his mother who was using the female restroom."

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Places in New Jersey where you can now carry a legal gun New Jersey passed its own law in December, trying to ban legal guns from “sensitive places.”

A federal judge has found many of those spots to be legally protected on the grounds of armed self-defense, noting in her opinion, “Crowded locations are not sensitive places."

Here's the latest on what is legally allowed.

Biggest NJ company layoff notices in 2022 and 2023 In some cases, workers may be offered back their jobs or transfers to different locations.

Here’s a look at more than a dozen of the biggest announcements within two years.