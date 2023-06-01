Perv Alert – Police release sketch of South Jersey Wawa suspect
🚨 Police are searching for a suspect wanted in an attempted abduction at Wawa
🚨 The victim was a 7-year-old-boy
🚨 NJSP release new sketch and photos of suspects' car
The New Jersey State Police have released new photos and a composite sketch of a suspect wanted in the attempted abduction of a young boy at a South Jersey Wawa.
Investigators are hoping someone recognizes the man so they can I.D. him and conduct and interview.
According to police, the suspect attempted to abduct a 7-year-old boy from the Dorchester Wawa located at 3904 State Highway 47 in Maurice River, Cumberland County, just before 12:30 p.m. on May 28.
The boy told responding officers the man entered the Wawa restroom and offered the boy candy if he would leave with him. When the boy refused, police say the man "grabbed the boy’s arm and attempted to physically remove him from the store."
In a news release, State Police say "the boy immediately resisted, broke free from the man’s grasp, and ran to his mother who was using the female restroom."
The suspect left the store before the boy's mother could locate him.
He is believed to have fled in a white Toyota 4-Runner.
Police initially released grainy photos from the store's surveillance video system.
They are now hoping a composite sketch and photos of the suspects vehicle will lead to someone being able to identify him.
Police describe the man as "a white male with gray thinning hair combed to the back. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a maroon or burgundy colored t-shirt."
Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Port Norris Station at 856-785-0036.
Anonymous tips are welcome.
NJ teachers and educators caught in sex crime busts
NJ arrests 31 accused child predators in "Operation 24/7"
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom