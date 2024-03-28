NJ child rapist who impregnated young girl sent to prison

🔴 NJ man sexually assaulted child

🔴 Young victim became pregnant

🔴 Convicted rapist gets prison

A 32-year-old Millville man has been sentenced to 40 years for the repeated rape of a young girl, which led to the victim becoming pregnant, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae announced.

Justin Kuhl was found guilty by a Cumberland County Jury nearly a year ago of two counts each of first-degree aggravated sexual assault and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Kuhl was arrested in September 2020 in connection with several incidents dating back to January 2019.

Map showing Millville in Cumberland County Map showing Millville in Cumberland County (Canva) loading...

He was sentenced on Wednesday in Superior Court in Cumberland County.

Of the 40-year term, Kuhl must serve 34 years before becoming eligible for parole.

New Jersey is among states with the Jessica Lunsford Act, which imposes a mandatory term of 25 years to life for aggravated sexual assault against a child younger than 13.

It was named in memory of a 9-year-old victim in Florida, who was kidnapped, raped and murdered by a known convicted sex offender in 2005.

Upon release, Kuhl would be required to register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law and subject to parole supervision for life.

Megan's Law is named in memory of Megan Kanka, a 7-year-old girl who was raped and murdered by a Mercer County neighbor who was already a convicted sex offender.

The law was passed in 1994, just months after the heinous crimes.

More than 4,600 individuals have since been added the New Jersey Sex Offender Internet Registry, which can be searched by name or location.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America

What would happen to NJ if we were attacked by nuclear weapons? We used NUKEMAP by Alex Wellerstein to see what would happen if a nuclear warhead hit New York, Philadelphia, Washington or New Jersey.

The models show what would happen in aerial detonation, meaning the bomb would be set off in the sky, causing considerable damage to structures and people below; or what would happen in a ground detonation, which would have the alarming result of nuclear fallout. The models do not take into account the number of casualties that would result from fallout. Gallery Credit: Eric Scott