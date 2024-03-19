Self-defense? Deadly break-in at New Jersey home under investigation
🔴 NJ homeowner shoots, kills intruder
🔴 Man used weapon and was inside home
🔴 NJ has very strict self-defense gun laws
TRENTON — A homeowner shot and killed a man who smashed a Ring video doorbell with a hammer before breaking into the residence, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri.
The disturbing incident unfolded Sunday around 10:30 p.m. as Trenton police were called to a shooting on Bert Avenue.
Responding detectives found 34-year-old Andray Ingram, of Trenton, lying on the ground along near the St. Francis Avenue intersection.
Ingram was shot in the chest, He was pronounced dead shortly after at Capital Health Regional Medical Center.
Stranger had used weapon, got inside, cops say
Onofri said the Bert Avenue homeowner fired multiple shots with a firearm after Ingram had forced entry into the home’s vestibule.
Ingram was not known to the homeowner, police said.
No further details, including the homeowner’s identity, were disclosed.
As of Tuesday, no charges had been filed.
New Jersey observes stringent use of what is known as the Castle Doctrine in defending one’s home.
It requires that “homeowners to tell intruders to leave their property, unless it would be dangerous or pointless,” among other conditions.
New Jersey does not have what in some states is known as a Stand Your Ground Law. State law requires that a victim attempt to retreat before using deadly force in self-defense outside of the home.
