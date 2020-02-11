Sports car pulled from NJ river, month after owner’s body found

State Police have recovered the sports car of an Atlantic County man who was found dead in January after he had been reported missing days before Thanksgiving.

On Monday, troopers pulled a 2015 lime green Dodge Challenger "Hellcat" from the Manumuskin River in the Cumberland County township of Maurice River.

Police later confirmed it was the vehicle that belonged to Quanyaves Lindsay, of Egg Harbor City. The 41-year-old's remains were recovered Jan. 11 from a creek near Spring Garden Road in Maurice River.

Police said Tuesday that no other information was available as to how either the vehicle, with New Jersey plates C74LVU, or Lindsay's remains ended up in the locations where they were found.

There has been no cause of death disclosed as of Tuesday.

Lindsay was reported missing on Nov. 24 and was last seen leaving a residence on Hands Mill Road in the Cape May County municipality of Woodbine, police previously said.

According to his obituary, Lindsay was a huge car enthusiast, who was involved in several car clubs around the South Jersey area.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Sgt. Robert Booth of the State Police Major Crimes South Unit at 609-610-4025.

