🔴 Virginia teen admitted to being inspired by ISIS

🔴 Prosecutors said the 17-year-old stabbed an officer in the chest

️ 🔴 Wounded officer survived his injuries because of a protective vest

FLORENCE — A teenager inspired by ISIS who was charged with attempting to kill a township police officer and assaulting two other cops last year has been sentenced to 18 years in prison, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw announced.

Under an agreement, Fasihullah Safar, 17, of Alexandria, Virginia, pled guilty in January to first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and third-degree theft of a motor vehicle.

Florence Township police stabbing attack leads to prison sentence

The incident began on March 21, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. after Safar intentionally struck a Florence Township police patrol vehicle multiple times while the officer was responding to a report of an overturned vehicle, Bradshaw said.

Following the collision on Route 130 near Station Road, Safar charged at additional officers arriving at the scene while aggressively swinging a knife and stabbed an officer multiple times in the chest, Bradshaw said.

Luckily, the officer was wearing a vest that prevented more significant injuries.

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According to officials, while police worked to subdue Safar after he refused to surrender, another officer suffered facial injuries and a laceration to his torso. Two other officers also received medical treatment.

Safar was uninjured except for a cut on one of his fingers from his own knife.

The investigation later unveiled that Safar also caused the first collision involving the overturned car that the officer was responding to when Safar struck his patrol vehicle.

Investigation revealed ISIS-inspired motive and terrorism intent

In the months leading up to the police incident, Safar told the court during his plea proceeding in January that he had begun following the Islamic State terrorist organization, ISIS. He indicated on social media that he planned to join the group and stated that becoming a terrorist would allow him to defend his religion.

Safar also admitted to screaming “Allahu akbar” (“God is greater”) during the scuffle with police, and acknowledged that he intended to promote terrorism by killing one of the officers.

“After coming to Burlington County, this dangerous, radicalized individual intentionally attacked police officers who were on patrol in Florence Township. Thanks to an outstanding joint investigation, this threat has been neutralized, justice has been served, and our community is safer,” Bradshaw said.

Burlington County case transferred from juvenile to adult court

Safar’s sentence was handed down in Superior Court in Mount Holly. The case was elevated from juvenile court in September 2025 after the prosecutor’s office filed a petition to waive Safar's jurisdiction to adult court.

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