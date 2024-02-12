The grocery store wars continue unabated. The latest announcement comes for German discount grocer Aldi, which will be opening two new stores in the Garden State, although one of them replaces an existing store.

Aldi currently has 61 New Jersey stores; the new ones are in Wayne and Neptune, all the Neptune store is a relocation of an existing store.

According to NJ.com, the Wayne store is coming to the Plaza Square Shopping Center at 625 Hamburg Turnpike. It is expected to open later this year, according to an Aldi company representative. An exact date has yet to be determined.

Photo, Steve Trevelise Photo, Steve Trevelise loading...

The store will be almost 43,000 sq. ft. and will go in the space formerly occupied by a Shop Rite.

The new Neptune store on Rte. 35 replaces their existing store, also on Rte. 35.

It’s a crowded, competitive grocery market in the Garden State, with established stores like ShopRite, Stop and Shop, Acme fighting for market share against relative newcomers like Aldi, Trader Joe’s, Lidl, and Amazon Fresh.

Photo Credit - Aldi Photo Credit - Aldi loading...

Aldi increased its footprint of the Southeastern US last year with the acquisition 9f 400 Winn-Dixie and Harvey’s stores.

Some of the things Aldi is known for:

Private label products: Aldi primarily sells its own private label brands, which are generally less expensive than national brands of comparable quality.

Limited selection: Compared to other major grocery stores, Aldi offers a smaller selection of items, focusing on essential groceries and some seasonal offerings.

Efficient operations: Aldi's efficient store layout, checkout process (including a quarter deposit for shopping carts), and emphasis on customer self-service contribute to lower operating costs, reflected in lower prices.

Aldi canned goods- Photo, Steve Trevelise Aldi canned goods- Photo, Steve Trevelise loading...

No opening dates for the new locations have been announced.

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls. Gallery Credit: Stacker

These are the long-gone NJ mall stores we miss the most With so many trends of the 1990's back in style, it's a great time to look back at a strong foundation of 80's and 90's culture — New Jersey mall shopping. Some stores were a highlight, every trip. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.