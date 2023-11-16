Brazilian steakhouse opens its second NJ restaurant, more on the way

Fogo de Chão, the Brazilian steakhouse chain, has opened its second New Jersey location, with a third already planned.

The new restaurant is in the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne. According to a statement given to NJ.com,

We’re thrilled to open our second New Jersey location in Wayne after opening our first location in the state in Paramus earlier this year,” Fogo de Chão CEO Barry McGowan said. “Wayne is the perfect city for us to bring our authentic dining experience to even more new and returning guests.

Fogo de Chão is an upscale Brazilian steakhouse chain that offers a unique dining experience centered around churrasco, a traditional Southern Brazilian grilling technique. Founded in 1979, Fogo de Chão has grown to over 70 locations in 16 countries, becoming a popular destination for meat-lovers and those seeking an immersive cultural dining experience.

At Fogo de Chão, churrasco takes center stage. Skilled gaucho chefs, or "meat masters," wield long skewers of succulent cuts of meats, including Picanha (top sirloin), Filet Mignon, Ribeye, Fraldinha (rump steak), Lamb Chops, and Brazilian sausage. These meats are slowly roasted over open-hearth charcoal grills, imparting a distinctive smoky flavor and locking in their natural juices.

The dining room is set up around an open churrasco grill, with the meat being carved tableside.

The restaurant’s menu also features other steaks, chicken, lamb, pork, seafood and salads.

The third New Jersey Fogo de Chão is slated to open at the Bridgewater Commons Mall in Bridgewater, but no opening date has been announced.

