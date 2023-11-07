Super festive NJ, PA winter holiday train rides, some with Santa!

All aboard! Train lovers of all ages have options when it comes to winter holiday-themed rides.

In New Jersey and Pennsylvania, here’s a roundup of the spots to check out:

80 Stangl Road, Flemington, NJ 08822

Phone: 908-782-6622

Blackriverrailroad.com

Weekends from Nov 19 - Dec 30

Train ride is from Flemington to "North Pole Station" and back. Meet Santa & Mrs. Claus on-board the train, enjoy a cookie and hot cocoa at North Pole Station.

Children also receive a “silver sleigh bell gift and gold souvenir ticket.”

Photo ops include: Santa's sleigh, Christmas tree and more at North Pole Station.

$39.99 - Adults (Ages 12 and up)

$38.99 - Children (Ages 3 - 11)

Children under 3 years are free, when riding on an adult's lap

$94.99 - Premium Coach — Table For 2 includes fare for 2 people.

$189.99 - Premium Coach — Table For 4, includes fare for 4 people.

$599.99 - Caboose Rentals (as available) — fits up to 14 guests (lap riders under 3 do not count in guest limit)

New Jersey Museum of Transportation, 4265 Atlantic Ave, Wall Township

Phone: 732-938-5524

Njmt.org

Weekends of Nov. 24-26, Dec. 2 & 3, 9 & 10, 16 & 17

11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturdays

11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sundays

$7 each rider

This annual trip through Allaire State Park to meet Saint Nick has been running for decades at the New Jersey Museum of Transportation.

1 Railroad Plaza, Whippany

Phone: 973-419-6255

whippanythepolarexpressride.com

Nov. 24-Dec. 30: Seven times on Saturdays and Sundays, plus some Fridays and other weeknights

Fare ranges, from standard to premium levels:

$45-75 per adult

$40-70 kids

Young children (under 2 years) ride for free on an adult guardian’s lap.

A “magical re-creation of the classic children’s story led by a cast of talented actors on board a real train.” Passengers are served hot chocolate and Walkers Shortbread by dancing chefs, enjoy a reading of the classic book by Chris Van Allsburg and receive the “First Gift of Christmas” (bells) after Santa boards the train to greet families. Performers lead passengers in caroling and fun holiday activities on the trip back to the station.

Physick Estate, 1048 Washington Street, Cape May

Nov. 25-Dec. 23, Saturdays and Sundays, times vary.

$20 per adult

$15 per kid, ages 3-12

609-884-5404

capemaymac.org

Mrs. Claus leads the tour, with stories and holiday songs on a trolley ride through town. “Santa joins the fun at the Gazebo on the grounds of the Physick Estate.”

Santa Train In Wayne

The 2023 Santa train is sold out — there's a waiting list, here.

Wayne/Route 23 Transit Center, Route 23 Southbound & West Belt Parkway, Wayne

Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023

Train times: 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

tristaterail.org/santatrain

Santa Train in Wayne is an annual event, sponsored by the Tri-State Railway Historical Society, Inc. A fun-filled, hour-long holiday themed train ride in which every child gets to meet with Santa.

$31 per adult (12 and up)

$26 per child (11 and younger)

Young children (under 2 years) riding in their parent’s arms ride for free.

In neighboring PA: Strasburg Railroad Christmas Trains

301 Gap Road, Ronks, PA 17572

Phone: 1-866-725-9666

strasburgrailroad.com/christmas-train

About a 90 minute drive west of Trenton, this Pennsylvania Christmas tradition has endured at the historic Strasburg Rail Road for over 60 years.

Times vary.

Choose from four rides, fares starting at:

Santa’s Paradise Express - $33 per adult (12 and up), $25 per child (ages 2-11)

Night Before Christmas Train - $33 per adult (12 and up), $26 per child (ages 2-11)

Santa Claus Limited - $32 per adult (12 and up), $25 per child (ages 2-11)

Christmas Tree Train - $25 per adult (12 and up), $13 per child (ages 2-11)

Kids 1 and younger riding on a lap are free

