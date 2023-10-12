A Delaware man is now in New Jersey to face charges in connection with the alleged kidnapping of an 11-year-old girl last month, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.

Darius Matylewich, 27, is charged with kidnapping, as well as endangering the welfare of a child.

At approximately 6:45 a.m. on Sept. 10, Wayne police responded to the area of Route 46 and Old Turnpike Road on the report of a missing child.

Soon after, police were able to locate the young girl in Bear, Delaware. An investigation determined that Matylewich had met the girl online while playing video games and transported her from Wayne to Delaware, without the consent of her parents.

Matylewich was arrested on the same day, and he was extradited on Tuesday to New Jersey, the prosecutor's office said.

The prosecutor's office has filed a motion to keep Matylewich detained, which will be heard on Oct. 16.

Conviction on a first-degree kidnapping charge is subject to up to 30 years behind bars.

