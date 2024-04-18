Popular taco chain is coming to New Jersey

New Jersey is becoming a hotbed of taco restaurants; Tacotastic and Tacoholics have both announced plans to expand in the Garden State, and now, a third taco eatery is joining them.

According to QSR, District Taco, which started as a food truck in Virginia, has signed two new leases, with a restaurant in Wayne previously announced.

In a statement, they said,

We’re excited to bring the flavors of District Taco to New Jersey as we expand our footprint,” says the Co-Founder and CEO of District Taco, Osiris Hoil. “As we look to new markets, we’re seeking experienced franchise partners who share our passion for great food and our ambition to grow.

Union and Clark are also getting District Tacos.

District Taco aims to

bring the authentic flavors of Yucatan-style Mexican cuisine to the heart of the Mid-Atlantic region. With a mission to serve fresh, simple, and healthy Mexican food, District Taco has become a beloved destination for food enthusiasts looking for a genuine taste of Mexico north of the border.

The signature tacos, served on soft corn or flour tortillas, are customizable with a choice of protein and toppings, allowing patrons to craft their perfect bite. The burritos are a hearty option, filled with rice, black beans, and a selection of proteins and toppings, all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. For those seeking a lighter fare, the bowls and salads provide a satisfying meal without the tortilla, featuring a base of rice or greens topped with protein and fresh toppings.

According to QSR, the Wayne location should be open soon, and the other two by the end of the third quarter.

