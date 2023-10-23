Winn-Dixie in NJ? What Aldi merger means for the Garden State

Major supermarket news that will affect grocery store locations in large portions of the country. In August 2023, Aldi announced plans to buy southern supermarket giant, Winn-Dixie.

Winn-Dixie dates back to 1925 and operates stores in the southeastern portion of the country, including Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Georgia, and Florida. That, however, could potentially change as a result of the pending merger.

Aldi, on the other hand, has a much larger footprint across the nation, operating in 39 states, including New Jersey. Aldi is also a much younger chain than Winn-Dixie, having opened its first location in 1976.

According to Supermarket News, Aldi CEO Jason Hart's "move to acquire 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores was a power move in the Southeast territory." Customer demand also played a part in Aldi's decision to purchase the southern supermarket chains.

Harvey Supermarket, part of the Winn-Dixie family, also operates in the southeast including Georgia and Florida. Not all Harvey and Winn-Dixie supermarkets, however, will be disappearing as a result of the merger.

In the deal, which is expected to be finalized by mid-2024, Aldi plans to look at the performance of each location and will determine which Winn-Dixie supermarkets to rebrand as a result.

Is Winn-Dixie coming to New Jersey as a result?

Although Aldi is currently in the process of merging the chains, the focus seems primarily on the southern portion of the country. So as of now, there don't seem to be any plans to bring the southern chain to The Garden State.

Those in New Jersey who have shopped at a Winn-Dixie location in the past might like the idea of having a Southern-based retailer moving in. Assuming Aldi continues to expand the brand, it's possible that Winn-Dixie could eventually end up in the Garden State, depending on if there's a demand for it (poll question on that below).

One thing Aldi hopes the merger would bring across the chain is more streamlined operations and lower prices, which should benefit New Jersey. It would also make it easier for those traveling south to be able to shop at a supermarket they're more accustomed to.

Which supermarket is ranked better?

Whether you live in the north or the south, this is good news. Both supermarket chains are among the top 10 best in the nation.

In fact, they even beat out many regional grocers with numerous locations throughout The Great Garden State.

But which chain, Aldi or Winn-Dixie, actually ranks higher? And would some in New Jersey like to have the option to shop at the southern-based supermarket should they expand north? (List and poll below)

