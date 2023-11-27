Deadly outbreak: Fresh fruit recall expands in NJ

🔺 FDA expands fruit recall in NJ due to deadly outbreak

🔺Cantaloupe and pineapple now included

🔺Recall impacts NJ grocery store chain

The FDA is expanding its recall of cantaloupe and adding pineapple amidst a deadly outbreak of salmonella.

At least 99 infections have been reported in New Jersey and nine other states. Two people have died.

The cantaloupes were grown in Arizona and sold at Aldi supermarkets.

Aldi Store In Maryland Getty Images loading...

Aldi has 61 locations in New Jersey.

According to the recall notice posted on the Aldi website, the recall involves the following products:

🔺Cantaloupe, cut cantaloupe, and pineapple spears in clamshell packaging with Best-by dates between October 27 and October 31.

🔺Vinyard cantaloupe chunks and cubes, fruit mixes, melon medleys, and fruit cups containing cantaloupe. Most have a “Vinyard” label, and some have a red label with “Fresh” sold between October 30 and November 10.

🔺Freshness Guaranteed seasonal blend, melon trio, melon mix, fruit blend, fruit bowl, seasonal fruit tray, fruit mix, and cantaloupe chunks

🔺RaceTrac fruit medley sold in clear square or round plastic containers at select retail stores.

The FDA is also warning against consumers or restaurants that may have frozen the product, and urges any stored containers be thrown out.

FDA.gov FDA.gov loading...

What is salmonella?

Salmonella are bacteria that make people sick.

Most people with Salmonella infection have diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps.

Symptoms usually begin six hours to six days after infection and last four to seven days. However, some people do not develop symptoms for several weeks after infection and others experience symptoms for several weeks.

Salmonella strains sometimes cause infection in urine, blood, bones, joints, or the nervous system (spinal fluid and brain), and can cause severe disease.

Children younger than five, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe infections.

If you suspect you may have been infected, it is important to contact your health care provider immediately.

How is salmonella treated?

Most people recover without specific treatment and should not take antibiotics.

Antibiotics are typically used only to treat people who have severe illness or who are at risk for it.

It is important to drink plenty of fluids as long as the diarrhea persists to avoid complications from dehydration.

