Wegmans hummus sold in NJ recalled over undeclared allergen

Before you stock up on party snacks for you or your guests, a popular item for many throughout The Garden State has been recalled. It's a favorite that goes great with chips and cut vegetables.

Hummus sold at Wegman's locations throughout New Jersey has been recalled, just in time for one of football's biggest weekends. The recall stems from undeclared allergens found in the product.

For those who are sensitive to certain allergens found in food, then this recall is something you need to be aware of. But even for those who are at less of a risk, it's still important to know, especially if you'll be serving hummus to any of your guests.

Here are the details of the product recall along with what you need to know.

What's the recall

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, "Summer Fresh Salads Inc. of Woodbridge, Ontario, Canada is recalling its Wegmans Harissa Hummus Topped With Harissa because they may contain undeclared sesame."

The risk of life-threatening reactions may occur for those who are sensitive to sesame should they consume affected products. As of February 5, 2024, no illnesses related to undeclared sesame have been reported.

According to fda.gov, "The recall was initiated when it was determined the sesame-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of sesame." A labeling error was also found as part of the investigation.

Affected locations

Wegman's stores all throughout New Jersey have been affected, along with locations in Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington D.C.

Affected brand

The recall only affects one specific item sold at the stores. According to fda.gov "Wegmans Harissa Hummus Topped With Harissa" is being recalled because some of the product "may contain undeclared sesame."

Packaging details are below.

Product details

According to fda.gov, "The product comes in a 10.5 ounce (298 g), clear plastic package with top, side and bottom labels marked with lot # 240239 and lot # 240309 with an expiration date of 03/19/2024 and 03/26/2024 stamped on the side label."

Affected hummus products were sold between January 29, 2024, through February 2, 2024.

What to do

If customers have purchased affected hummus, they are urged to not consume it due to risks of potentially life-threatening allergic reactions.

Furthermore, customers who have purchased recalled Wegman's Harissa hummus are asked to return their product to the place of purchase for a full refund. This includes customers who may have made their purchases online at wegmans.com and had them delivered.

Customers may also call Summer Fresh Salads Inc. directly at 1-855-934-3663, or visit fda.gov for more info.

