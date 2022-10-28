Toxic cleaner sold in NJ, Do not use

The makers of Pine-Sol cleaning solutions are recalling millions of bottles because they could be contaminated with a dangerous bacteria.

Products made at the Clorox plant in Forest Park, Georgia, could be contaminated with the bacteria Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

Pseudomonas aeruginosa is commonly found in soil and water. In those who have a compromised immune system, they can cause serious illness.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists Pseudomonas aeruginosa as a bacteria that is highly resistant to antibiotics, making it particularly dangerous.

Consumers should immediately stop using Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners, including: Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, and Lemon Fresh scents, CloroxPro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaners, in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, Lemon Fresh, and Orange Energy scents, and Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaners.

The effected products have date codes printed on the bottle beginning with “A4” and the first five digits numbered less than 22249. They were manufactured through September, 2022.

Products were sold Online at Amazon.com and additional retailer websites and at Walmart, Sam’s Club, Dollar General, Target, Home Depot, BJ’s, Dollar Tree, Lowe’s and other major retailers nationwide.

Clorox is offering a refund.

Consumers should take pictures of the 12 digit UPC code and the date code, dispose of the product in its container with household trash, and contact Pine-Sol for a full refund of the purchase price, with receipt, or of the manufacturer's suggested retail price, without receipt.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

How is it still standing? Look inside the oldest home for sale in NJ New Jersey's oldest house is located on Gloucester County and dates back to the 1600's

25 costliest hurricanes of all time Although the full extent of damage caused by Hurricane Ian in the Southwest is still being realized, Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Stacker took a look at NOAA data to extrapolate the costliest U.S. hurricanes of all time.