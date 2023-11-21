NJ Target stores recall toddler toy over unexpected choking issue

Target locations throughout New Jersey, as well as nationwide, have announced a product recall of a toy sold online and at their retail locations. The recall is over a quality issue that may cause a choking hazard for young children.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the "recall involves Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 13-Piece Toy Mushroom Peg Sorter" children's toy. "The playset includes a board with mushrooms decorated in a dotted pattern in multiple colors."

Affected units were sold at Target, including stores throughout The Garden State. The recall was issued on November 16, 2023, with about 1,850 units in total being affected.

The timing of the recall is especially important since it's right at the beginning of the big holiday shopping season.

The quality issue is with the mushroom pegs that come with the toy. The bottom or stem of the mushroom may unexpectedly detach from the top of the peg piece.

Since the stems of the pegs are small, children may consume them by mistake. If consumed, it can cause a choking hazard which may result in emergency medical attention.

So far, there have been up to five reports regarding stem pieces detaching from the mushrooms. As of now, no serious medical issues or injuries have occurred as a result.

The affected units have model number 324-06-3185 printed on the back of the board (see image above). The board itself is approximately 6 inches by 8 inches in size and comes with four detachable mushroom pieces.

Units were sold at Target locations and target.com between the dates of July 2023 to September 2023. The retail price averaged $19.99 but may have varied from store to store.

Anyone who purchased Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 13-piece Toy Mushroom Peg Sorter from Target stores in New Jersey or around the nation should take the toy away from children immediately.

Target is asking that the affected units be returned to the store for a full refund. Customers may contact Target with any questions relating to this recall at 800-440-0680.

Customers can also visit target.com and click on the recalls link under the help section at the bottom of the page. The recall number for the Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 13-piece Toy Mushroom Peg Sorter is 24-715.

