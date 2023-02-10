Fabulosos recall in NJ – Here are the products affected

Fabulosos recall in NJ &#8211; Here are the products affected

Millions of bottles of Fabuloso cleaning products have been recalled in New Jersey and nationwide.

Company officials say a potentially harmful bacteria has contaminated the cleaning solutions due to a manufacturing error.

The bacteria can be particularly dangerous to those with compromised immune systems.

Fabuloso manufactured between Dec.14, 2022, and Jan. 23, 2023, are affected.

To date, there are no known human infections with the bacteria, but maker Colgate-Palmolive is recalling 5 million bottles out of an abundance of caution.

The effected products are listed below. Throw out any bottles and disinfect any surfaces they may have come in contact with.

Colgate-Palmolive is offering a refund at a website set up to handle the recall. You can also call 1-855-703-0166 to apply for a refund.

