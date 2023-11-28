Carbon monoxide recall now expanded for range sold in NJ

A very serious recall has been expanded since it was first announced back in January 2023. It's a life-threatening situation that should be addressed immediately.

Earlier in the year, ZLINE announced a recall alert for a line of its gas ranges over dangerous levels of carbon monoxide being emitted into the home. Now, the recall has expanded to include additional models.

The expanded recall comes at a very critical time when most in New Jersey are preparing holiday meals at home. Especially during the colder months when windows are closed preventing fresh air from entering the home.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, "The oven of the gas ranges can emit dangerous levels of carbon monoxide (CO) while in use, posing a serious risk of injury or death from carbon monoxide poisoning." Around 30,000 units have already been recalled.

Recall Alert Canva loading...

ZLINE model numbers that were part of the original recall are RG30, RGS-30, RGB-30, RG48, RGS-48, and RGB-48.RG36, RGS-36, and RGB-36. Now, that has expanded to include model numbers RG48, RGS-48, and RGB-48.

Affected gas range models were sold in multiple colors, including "black matte, blue gloss, blue matte, DuraSnow, red gloss, red matte and white matte and multiple finishes including stainless steel, black stainless steel and DuraSnow, a cloudy steel finish."

Model numbers can be found behind the range. If your ZLINE gas range matches any of the above, you are urged to stop using the oven immediately.

Carbon Monoxide danger Canva loading...

Affected gas ranges were sold in three sizes, including 30, 36, and 48-inch models. As of now, there have been 44 reports of ovens emitting harmful carbon monoxide emissions.

Additionally, three of those have resulted in medical attention over carbon monoxide poisoning. Affected models in New Jersey were sold at Best Buy, Lowe’s, and The Home Depot.

Online and outside of New Jersey, affected ZLINE models were sold at The Range Hood Store, therangehoodstore.com, bestbuy.com, homedepot.com, build.com, costco.com, overstock.com, and wayfair.com.

Affected models are pictured below.

Recalled ZLINE gas ranges cpsc.gov loading...

Customers are urged not to use the oven portion of the range but may continue to use the stovetop since that part of the range is unaffected by the recall. Affected units will receive a free in-home repair.

Customers who purchased a recalled model are asked to contact ZLINE directly. Their toll-free number is 833-226-1400, and their email address is rgrecall@zlinekitchen.com.

You can also visit their website at www.zlinekitchen.com/recalls, or click here for more info from the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission. Recall number is 23-107.

