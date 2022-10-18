Baby formula recall in New Jersey
Baby formula maker Abbott is recalling 2-ounce bottles of Ready-to-Feed Similac Liquid products.
If you have any of the products listed below, throw them out.
Effected products:
- Similac Pro-Total Comfort
- Similac 360 Total Care
- Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive
- Similac Special Care 24
- Similac Stage 1
- Similac Water (Sterilized)
- Similac NeoSure
- Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution
Specific lot numbers for the products listed above can be found at the Similac website by clicking here.
https://www.similacrecall.com/us/en/home.html
The formula was distributed primarily to hospitals, doctor's offices, distributors, and some retailers.
No other liquid or powdered formula products are effected by this recall.
The FDA issued a statement saying they did not believe this formula recall would impact the overall supply in the U.S.
Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com
