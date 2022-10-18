Baby formula recall in New Jersey

Baby formula maker Abbott is recalling 2-ounce bottles of Ready-to-Feed Similac Liquid products.

If you have any of the products listed below, throw them out.

Effected products:

Similac Pro-Total Comfort

Similac 360 Total Care

Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive

Similac Special Care 24

Similac Stage 1

Similac Water (Sterilized)

Similac NeoSure

Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution

Specific lot numbers for the products listed above can be found at the Similac website by clicking here.

https://www.similacrecall.com/us/en/home.html

The formula was distributed primarily to hospitals, doctor's offices, distributors, and some retailers.

No other liquid or powdered formula products are effected by this recall.

The FDA issued a statement saying they did not believe this formula recall would impact the overall supply in the U.S.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned.

New Jersey's Most Terrifying Serial Killers New Jersey Nightmares - Notorious Serial Killers