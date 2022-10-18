Baby formula recall in New Jersey

Baby formula maker Abbott is recalling 2-ounce bottles of Ready-to-Feed Similac Liquid products.

If you have any of the products listed below, throw them out.

Effected products:

  • Similac Pro-Total Comfort
  • Similac 360 Total Care
  • Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive
  • Similac Special Care 24
  • Similac Stage 1
  • Similac Water (Sterilized)
  • Similac NeoSure
  • Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution

Specific lot numbers for the products listed above can be found at the Similac website by clicking here.

https://www.similacrecall.com/us/en/home.html

The formula was distributed primarily to hospitals, doctor's offices, distributors, and some retailers.

No other liquid or powdered formula products are effected by this recall.

The FDA issued a statement saying they did not believe this formula recall would impact the overall supply in the U.S.

