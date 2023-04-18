UFC fighter busted in Howell, NJ home burglary

🔴 $200,000 worth of jewelry was taken from a Howell house in 60 seconds

🔴 One of the suspects charged, Karl Roberson, is a former UFC fighter

🔴 Roberson began his UFC career in 2017 and last fought in 2022

HOWELL — One of two men charged in the theft of $200,000 worth of jewels from a home the day after Christmas is a former UFC fighter.

Howell police charged Karl Roberson, 32, of Neptune, in the burglary of the home on West Farms Road following an investigation that lasted several months. He was taken into custody during a traffic stop involving a vehicle connected to the robbery.

Nicknamed "Baby K," Roberson was signed to the UFC in 2017 after an impressive appearance on Dana White Contender’s Series in which he won his first match in 15 seconds. In a profile on UFC's "Contender Stories," coach Brian Wright from the Killer B Combat Sports Academy in Oakhurst talked about Roberson's strength.

"Whenever someone fights Karl and he hits 'em they've never been hit that hard in their entire life and they have that 'what the hell just hit me moment' and that's what we capitalize on and that's why Karl finishes fights and he finishes them early," Wright said.

The win led to White, the president of UFC, naming into the UFC roster.

"Dreams come true. Hard work pays off," Roberson said.

Karl Roberson, left, punches Wellington Turman in 2019, Suspects in a home burglary on West Farms Road in Howell Karl Roberson, left, punches Wellington Turman in 2019, ((AP Photo/Jeff Chiu), Suspects in a home burglary on West Farms Road in Howell (Howell police) loading...

Low card fighter

Roberson went 9-6-0 in the UFC's light heavyweight division. He last fought in July.

According to Roberson's UFC biography, he has a daughter he described as his hero.

During Roberson's traffic stop, police found a defaced 9mm handgun with an extended magazine, several packages of suspected crack cocaine and other items related to the burglary.

Roberson was charged with burglary, theft, criminal mischief, possession of drugs and several weapons offenses.

The Asbury Park Press was first to report on Roberson's UFC connection.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Biggest NJ company layoff notices in 2022 and 2023 In some cases, workers may be offered back their jobs or transfers to different locations.

Here’s a look at more than a dozen of the biggest announcements within two years.

Up or down? Average property tax changes in NJ in 2022 Below are the average property tax bills for every municipality in New Jersey last year.

The towns are listed from the biggest cut in the average bill to the highest increase. On the county maps, the deeper red color means a higher increase above 2% whereas the darker green signifies a smaller increase or a reduction.

Each listing also shows how the average tax bill is split among the county, school and municipal governments.