HOWELL — A former Monmouth County police chief who served his community for nearly three decades has been sentenced for lying to investigators about a scandalous affair with a subordinate.

Andrew Kudrick, 50, was sentenced to two years of probation in Superior Court in Monmouth County on Friday.

The former Howell police chief, who resigned in 2022, pleaded guilty this past May to fourth-degree obstruction.

Assistant Attorney General Andrew Wellbrook said in court that an adminstrative investigation into the affair began after Kudrick's wife confronted the other woman at a bar. Kudrick previously admitted in court that he lied to investigators during an official interview.

Andrew Kudrick in court 7/19/24 (Tanya Breen/Asbury Park Press) Andrew Kudrick in court 7/19/24 (Tanya Breen/Asbury Park Press) loading...

Violated the public trust

Wellbrook said Kudrick violated the public trust people place in law enforcement, the Asbury Park Press reported.

"Our system depends upon people being able to trust in the word of the honorable people who put on a badge every day and serve the public. And there is no excuse to violate that trust," said Wellbrook.

In addition to two years of probation, Kudrick is barred from holding a public job.

Andrew Kudrick sentencing 7/19/24 (Tanya Breen/Asbury Park Press) Andrew Kudrick sentencing 7/19/24 (Tanya Breen/Asbury Park Press) loading...

A human being who made a mistake

Kudrick's defense attorney Robert Honecker said he requested one year of probation but that the final sentence "seems fair."

"Former Chief Kudrick is relieved that this unpleasant chapter in his life is over. He was a good Chief who made a human mistake," said Honecker.

