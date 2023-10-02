Outstanding corner pubs around NJ — Your local go-to places

Cavin from Springfield, who is a student-athlete getting up early every morning and starting his day tuning into the show, got us started today.

He called to plug a local bar in Union called Joe's Place.

Sadly, owner Joe passed away last month but his legacy of serving great food, and a variety of beers on tap, it's a go-to place for locals.

In Princeton, we have a local bar called the Ivy Inn.

It's a great local place that we've visited for years. On Wednesday, Oct. 18 I'll be joining the staff, for a night, as a guest bartender.

We're there to support the cause of the "Nicholas Hudanish Foundation" and important group helping young people overcome adversity and prevent addiction.

In Brick, the Mantoloking Road Alehouse in Brick is a go-to favorite for locals and some famous names.

A few weeks ago, we had a great event with actor Kelsey Grammer.

In Westmont, the new star is Brewers Towne Tavern, which we visited last month.

Great staff, beer and food.

We will definitely be back.

And interesting for me is that it is around the corner from the spot where I started working at 12 years old. It's good to go home once in a while!

Hit us up on the NJ 101.5 app and get your local bar listed!

You're Not From Jersey Unless... Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom