With the Big Game fast approaching, many people in New Jersey are looking for great places to watch it. From the website that gave you the "Friendliest bars" and places to watch the game, comes the ultimate guide to New Jersey brewpubs.

So what's a "brew pub"?

According to Thompson Island's Article on the differences between a craft brewery, microbrewery, brewpub & gastropub, it says:

"A brewpub is a hybrid between a restaurant and a brewery. It sells at least 25% of its beer on-site in combination with significant food services. At a brewpub, the beer is primarily brewed for sale inside the restaurant or bar. Where it's legally allowed, brewpubs may sell beer to go or distribute it to some offsite destinations."

New Jersey has tons of Brewpubs, some of which have been around for years and some that have just opened in the past year. Harvest Moon has been a staple in New Brunswick for 25 years,

Others such as Ark Brewery, Restaurant & Pub in Lumberton opened in Spring 2021

Here is a full list of the 21 brewpubs in New Jersey according to New Jersey Craft Beer:

Ark Brewery, Restaurant & Pub Google Maps Ark Brewery, Restaurant & Pub Google Maps loading...

Artisan's Restaurant & Brewery in Toms River

They are Partners of New Jersey Craft Beer and offer a deal for NJCB Members.

Artisan's Restaurant & Brewery Google Maps Artisan's Restaurant & Brewery Google Maps loading...

Trap Rock Restaurant and Brewery in Berkley Heights

Trap Rock Restaurant and Brewery Google Maps Trap Rock Restaurant and Brewery Google Maps loading...

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant in Voorhees

They are Partners of New Jersey Craft Beer and offer a deal for NJCB Members.

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant Google Maps Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant Google Maps loading...

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant in Maple Shade

They are Partners of New Jersey Craft Beer and offer a deal for NJCB Members.

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant Google Maps Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant Google Maps loading...

Harvest Moon Brewery and Café in New Brunswick

They are Partners of New Jersey Craft Beer and offer a deal for NJCB Members.

Harvest Moon Brewery and Café Google Maps Harvest Moon Brewery and Café Google Maps loading...

Alternate Ending Beer Co in Aberdeen

They are Partners of New Jersey Craft Beer and offer a deal for NJCB Members.

@aebeerco Instagram @aebeerco Instagram loading...

Descendants Brewing Company in Milford

They are Partners of New Jersey Craft Beer and offer a deal for NJCB Members.

Descendants Brewing Company Google Maps Descendants Brewing Company Google Maps loading...

Avalon Brew Pub in Avalon

Avalon Brew Pub Google Maps Avalon Brew Pub Google Maps loading...

The Whitechapel Projects in Long Branch

They are Partners of New Jersey Craft Beer and offer a deal for NJCB Members.

The Whitechapel Projects Google Maps The Whitechapel Projects Google Maps loading...

Buck Hill Brewery in Blairstown

They are Partners of New Jersey Craft Beer and offer a deal for NJCB Members.

Buck Hill Brewery Google Maps Buck Hill Brewery Google Maps loading...

Birravino in Red Bank

Birravano Google Maps Birravino Google Maps loading...

Tun Tavern in Atlantic City

They allow dogs in certain zoned areas

They are Partners of New Jersey Craft Beer and offer a deal for NJCB Members.

@tuntavernbreweryac Instagram @tuntavernbreweryac Instagram loading...

Beach Haus Brewery in Belmar

They are Partners of New Jersey Craft Beer and offer a deal for NJCB Members.

Beach Haus Brewery Google Maps Beach Haus Brewery Google Maps loading...

Village Brewing Company in Somerville

They are Partners of New Jersey Craft Beer and offer a deal for NJCB Members.

Village Brewing Company Google Maps Village Brewing Company Google Maps loading...

Long Valley Pub & Brewery in Long Valley

They allow dogs in certain zoned areas

They are Partners of New Jersey Craft Beer and offer a deal for NJCB Members.

Long Valley Brew Pub at Restaurant Village Facebooke Long Valley Brew Pub at Restaurant Village Facebook loading...

Triumph Brewing Company in Red Bank

Triumph Brewing Company Google Maps Triumph Brewing Company Google Maps loading...

They allow dogs in certain zoned areas

They are Partners of New Jersey Craft Beer and offer a deal for NJCB Members.

Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub Google Maps Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub Google Maps loading...

Mudhen Brewing Co in Wildwood

They are Partners of New Jersey Craft Beer and offer a deal for NJCB Members.

Mudhen Brewing Co Google Maps Mudhen Brewing Co Google Maps loading...

Gaslight Brewery in South Orange

Gaslight Brewery Google Maps Gaslight Brewery Google Maps loading...

J.J. Bitting Brewing Company in Woodbridge

J.J. Bitting Brewing Company Facebook J.J. Bitting Brewing Company Facebook loading...

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

Where everyone knows your name: Friendliest bars in NJ