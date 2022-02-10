The ultimate guide to New Jersey brewpubs
With the Big Game fast approaching, many people in New Jersey are looking for great places to watch it. From the website that gave you the "Friendliest bars" and places to watch the game, comes the ultimate guide to New Jersey brewpubs.
So what's a "brew pub"?
According to Thompson Island's Article on the differences between a craft brewery, microbrewery, brewpub & gastropub, it says:
"A brewpub is a hybrid between a restaurant and a brewery. It sells at least 25% of its beer on-site in combination with significant food services. At a brewpub, the beer is primarily brewed for sale inside the restaurant or bar. Where it's legally allowed, brewpubs may sell beer to go or distribute it to some offsite destinations."
New Jersey has tons of Brewpubs, some of which have been around for years and some that have just opened in the past year. Harvest Moon has been a staple in New Brunswick for 25 years,
Others such as Ark Brewery, Restaurant & Pub in Lumberton opened in Spring 2021
Here is a full list of the 21 brewpubs in New Jersey according to New Jersey Craft Beer:
Ark Brewery, Restaurant & Pub in Lumberton
Artisan's Restaurant & Brewery in Toms River
Trap Rock Restaurant and Brewery in Berkley Heights
Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant in Voorhees
Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant in Maple Shade
Harvest Moon Brewery and Café in New Brunswick
Alternate Ending Beer Co in Aberdeen
Descendants Brewing Company in Milford
Avalon Brew Pub in Avalon
The Whitechapel Projects in Long Branch
Buck Hill Brewery in Blairstown
Birravino in Red Bank
Tun Tavern in Atlantic City
Beach Haus Brewery in Belmar
Village Brewing Company in Somerville
Long Valley Pub & Brewery in Long Valley
Triumph Brewing Company in Red Bank
Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub in Sparta
Mudhen Brewing Co in Wildwood
Gaslight Brewery in South Orange
J.J. Bitting Brewing Company in Woodbridge
