A 19-year-old pedestrian reached through the car window of the driver who is accused of dragging and killing him in a DWI, police said.

Dominic Allen, of Millstone Township, was recently caught in Florida and brought back to New Jersey, facing second-degree counts of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

The 23-year-old allegedly struggled with Kyzair Robinson, of Asbury Park, before speeding away as Robinson clung to the window frame and ultimately fell, police documents said.

On Feb. 11 at 4:02 p.m., a witness called 911 about a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.

Police from both Neptune Township and Asbury Park responded to the area of Stratford Avenue between Fisher and Myrtle Avenue, where Robinson was found on the street.

He died of his injuries the following day.

Investigators from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Major Crimes Bureau and Asbury Park Police Department found that Allen was driving a gray Dodge Dart four-door sedan, when he pulled over on the side of a nearby road.

Robinson came out from a residence and approached the Dodge on the driver’s side, before reaching in through the open window as Allen briefly struggled with him, police said.

The victim retreated for a few moments, but reached back through the window, at which point Allen sped off, with Robinson clinging to the open window frame.

The Dart made a right turn onto Stratford, continued speeding and narrowly avoided crashing into another vehicle.

It then ran a stop sign at an intersection with Myrtle, which was about where the victim fell and was run over.

Officers recovered the Dodge Dart from a residential street in Howell two days after the hit-and-run, police said.

On Feb 28, Allen was arrested in Orlando, Florida, by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force.

Details over what the struggle involved were redacted from the affidavit of probable cause in Allen’s arrest.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office did not disclose a potential motive in the deadly hit-and-run.

Even before the February incident, Allen was wanted on a warrant out of Wall Township on charges of eluding police and possession of over 6 ounces of marijuana, 17 grams of hashish for an August 2024 incident.

He was processed on those charges last week and is due in court for a hearing in May.

Allen faced a separate charge of drug possession in May 2024, for having more than 10 ounces but less than five pounds of marijuana.

That case ended with pretrial intervention. So did a January 2024 arrest in Middlesex County for eluding.

At the age of 19, Allen was arrested in February 2021 on a charge of possession of more than 50 grams of marijuana, five grams of hashish — that charge was downgraded and handled at the municipal level.

As of Tuesday, Allen was being held at Monmouth County jail, pending court proceedings.

New Jersey state law allows adults 21 years and older to have up to 6 oz of cannabis and cannabis products in their possession.

Customers at the state’s legal dispensaries are limited to 1 ounce per cannabis purchase.

Anyone with potential information was urged to contact MCPO Detective Aaron Shaw at 800-533-7443 or Asbury Park Police Department Detective Terrence McGhee at 732-774-1300.