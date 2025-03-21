Police: NJ man, 23, dragged pedestrian, 19, in deadly hit-and-run

🔻Hit-and-run kills NJ man

A 23-year-old Monmouth County man accused of dragging and killing a 19-year-old pedestrian with his vehicle last month, has been caught in Florida and sent back to New Jersey.

Dominic Allen, of Millstone Township, was charged with second-degree vehicular homicide and second-degree leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, which killed Kyzair Robinson, of Asbury Park.

Police from both Neptune Township and Asbury Park responded to a 911 call on Feb. 11 at 4:02 p.m.

Officers found a severely injured man lying on the road in the area of Stratford Avenue between Fisher and Myrtle Avenue.

The victim, identified as Robinson, died of his injuries at a local hospital the next day.

Investigators from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Major Crimes Bureau and Asbury Park Police Department identified Allen as the driver who fled.

Police found that Allen was communicating through his driver’s side window with the victim, prior to driving away with Robinson clinging to and ultimately falling under the car.

Allen was arrested in Orlando, Florida, by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force.

He was charged on Wednesday, after arriving back in New Jersey.

Allen was being held at Monmouth County jail, pending court proceedings.

Anyone with potential information was urged to contact MCPO Detective Aaron Shaw at 800-533-7443 or Asbury Park Police Department Detective Terrence McGhee at 732-774-1300.

